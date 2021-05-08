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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 12 (subtítulos español)
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vari3dad3s
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554 views • May 08, 2021

Part 12: The ultimate weapon of Bill Gates: Gene Drive Technology / Synthetic Biology. A curse or a blessing? By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music: Enrique Naveda, Alexander Nakarada, Keys of Moon, Maxkomusic, Myuu, Punch Deck, the Legion This is part 12 of 20 parts in total. Part 13 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready... If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/ We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible... Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal Español: Parte 12: El arma definitiva de Bill Gates: La tecnología de impulso genético / la biología sintética. ¿Una maldición o una bendición? Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter Música: Enrique Naveda, Alexander Nakarada, Keys of Moon, Maxkomusic, Myuu, Punch Deck, the Legion Esta es la parte 12 de un total de 20 partes. La parte 13 se subirá en cuanto esté lista... Si te ha gustado esta parte, considera apoyar nuestro trabajo: https://www.fallcabal.com/ Hacemos estos documentales sin cobrar, por lo que cualquier donación, por pequeña que sea, es bienvenida. Así podremos seguir dando nuestro trabajo al mundo de forma gratuita, para despertar al mayor número de personas posible... Únete a nuestra plataforma de Telegram FallCabal para recibir actualizaciones diarias gratuitas (inglés/holandes): https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal


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vaccinebiologybill gatesgene drivebiotechnologycovidjanet ossebaardsynthetic biologythe sequelcyntha koeter
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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