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265) ENERGY WEAPONS - Secret Truth - Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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294 views • May 24, 2022
Chernobyl, sickness induced at distance, huge power weapons and much more.

Credits to dutchsinse channel:
04/29/2022 -- Secret Super Weapons That Drive Disarmament Negotiations - Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0Ggmi_6JFU

A 1988 lecture about Russian Directed Energy weapons, given at the World Trade Center of all places.
This video includes clips added by Mr. Bearden himself at some point in 2010, long before he passed away.
This is a miracle and a half to get confirmation on pretty much everything I discovered ON MY OWN since 2011. He even has HAARP RINGS in the video but calls them "RADAR pulses"!
Listen to the parts about Ukraine and Russia, about nuclear reactors and earthquakes. About Scalar and Cancer. About the US Embassies being attacked with EMF radio wave devices, about Russia having cures to viruses using radio waves. Making 'viruses' also with the same technique.
This is a magnum opus of Lt. Col Bearden. The fact that it was just sent to me after he passed away , I feel obligated to carry the torch on this.

My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
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https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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sovietmicrowavechernobylweaponsecretdisarmamentnegotiationsenergy weaponsthomas bearden
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