ShadowGate Documentary - WAR ON OUR MINDS (dir.Millie Weaver)

NOTICE: The content of this video is part of an official whistleblower complaint. On the day Shadow Gate had an early release, a well planned targeted smear campaign by media outlets and social media influencers was launched to distract away from the subtle panic the military industrial complex was going through in the background. What was so dangerous about Shadow Gate and our whistleblowers that the documentary created such a knee-jerk reaction? That is the subject of this documentary.