Woman Seals Hole At Border, U.S. Marines Train Communist Chinese Soldiers, Ballot Harvesting Issue

Paul Preston, the president of the New California State movement shows a woman who took it upon herself to symbolically seal an opening at the border where apparently thousands of migrants or rather an invasion force has passed through. Some of these of the invasion force are communist Chinese soldiers who have apparently ended up at the Camp Pendleton Base in California where they are receiving military training (crazy and traitorous) by our marines. Then Paul talks about ballot harvesting and how the Trump organization has apparently been convinced to also use ballot harvesting which is crazy. Maybe there's some strategy involved by Trump?

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/marines-training-ccp

Link to New California State ---> https://bit.ly/NewCaliforniaState

.