As seen in Monday's video, the Uragan Multiple Launch Rocket System fire engulfed the fortified positions of Ukrainian troops after Russian reconnaissance detected their presence. Ukraine took up positions on the right bank of the Dnepr River on Kiev's orders, in an attempt to prepare for attacks on the left bank, in Kherson Region controlled by the Russian Armed Forces. However, the MLRS crews of the Dnepr Group of Forces in their work to suppress the Ukrainian defenses, Uragan's formidable deadly strikes swept away the enemy's temporary deployment areas, positions and personnel. The Uragan's powerful firepower allowed it to inflict devastating damage on enemy fortifications, deep concrete fortifications, and even armored vehicles. The artillerymen launched a preemptive strike, engaging targets at a range of over 35 km! It is noteworthy that the Uragan MLRS is designed to launch 220 mm rockets with high-explosive warheads, incendiary rounds, and cluster munitions. The system is intended to cover large areas with a mass of 270 kg, it can destroy fortified defenses with concrete fortifications located deep underground, the Russian Defense Ministry noted on September 8, 2025. In carrying out combat missions, these rocket launchers are the ones who carry out effective demilitarization, burning down Ukrainian fortifications in the depths, among various other types of artillery as the “Gods of War” of the Russian Armed Forces.

