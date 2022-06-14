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New Fertility Warning Issued For Women Taking COVID Jabs - Janci Lindsay, PhD
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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65 views • June 14, 2022

WATCH VIDEO(S) AND MORE DETAILS HERE --> https://henrygriner.com/dr-joseph-mercola/new-fertility-warning-issued-for-women-taking-covid-jabs/

NOTE:  The video will play under the SECOND video thumbnail, below the one with the photos of Drs. Linday and Mercola. There is also another short, related video farther down on the page.

Story at-a-glance

  • Janci Chunn Lindsay, Ph.D., a molecular biologist and toxicologist, has called for an immediate halt to COVID-19 mRNA and DNA vaccines due to multiple safety concerns
  • There’s credible concern that the COVID jabs will cross-react with syncytin (a retroviral envelope protein) and reproductive genes in sperm, ova and placenta in ways that may impair fertility and reproductive outcomes
  • In the case of the COVID shots, important animal studies that help ascertain toxic and systemic effects were not done. We’re now seeing danger signals that are not being heeded. Preliminary safety results of mRNA COVID shots used in pregnant women, published in April 2021, revealed an 82% miscarriage rate when the jab was administered during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy
  • CDC data reveal more than 300 children between the ages of 12 and 18 have died from myocarditis, a now-recognized side effect of the COVID jab, yet the shot is now authorized for children as young as 5
  • Since the COVID gene therapies do not prevent infection, but only lessen symptoms, they are actually a treatment, not a prevention. And there are far safer and more effective treatment available, including nebulized peroxide, ozone therapy, and hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin regimens
  • More detailed text and references listed at link above!

Keywords
infertilitymercolatoxicologistmyocarditiscovid-19injectionsjanciclindsayphdsyncytinsafetyconcerns
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