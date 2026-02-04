BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
7 Not-So-Obvious Ways to Increase Hydration Since Glyphosate Might Have a Dehydrating Effect
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
18 views • 22 hours ago

Shallow-dive video going over 7 not-so-common ways to stay hydrated:

1. be as far away as possible from all

non-native/man-made electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs) since you're like a piece of steak that's being microwaved


2. avoid as many toxins as possible


3. get more sunlight, especially near-infrared & far-infrared such as by using RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat FDA-registered medical device as described at

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng


View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


4. earth/ground more


5. Re-structure your h2o so that it's more coherent


6. Movement


7. Avoid man-made/artificial blue light


To view all the things mentioned all on 1 document, visit any of:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To be able to have the $ to get everything you need to stay very well-hydrated by living 100% off PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom


, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~7 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave me a VM at

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


(not mentioned) To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE," watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

& visit:

tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes

OR

bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse

Learn all about water chemistry & maximizing intracellular hydration at any of:

tinyurl.com/h2ofordummies

inyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

Linktr.ee/h20forDummies (2 #s after the "h")


1. To view my "The Best Books, Documentaries & Movies, Videos, Experts/Scientists/Researchers, Organizations, Businesses, & Resources about Non-native (Man-Made) Electromagnetic Fields (nnEMFs)," visit any of:

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.l y/EMFForDummies


2. To view my "Toxin Avoidance Resource" e-Guide, visit any of:

tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceForDummies

tinyurl.com/PreventToxinExposure

tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceTools

tinyurl.com/HowToAvoidToxins

https://tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceResources


3. To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies


4. To view The Best Books, Videos, Experts, Companies, Organizations, & Resources about Grounding & Bioelectromagnetism, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101

https://Linktr.ee/EarthingForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101


5. Move more such as by jumping on a rebounder by

tinyurl.com/SoftRebounder

OR

https://www.needak.com/#2813


6. For a deep dive into the mitochondrial benefits of drinking structured/coherent water, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/CoherentWater101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/StructuredWaterBenefits


& learn about the Analemma-Water "wand," whole-home device, garden hose attachment, & water bottle @

https://www.analemma-water.com/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing


To help others hydrate really well by becoming a FREE Analemma affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out:

https://www.analemma-water.com/pages/affiliate-signup/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing

OR

tinyurl.com/ShareStructuredWater


7. Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

&

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

To truly help others by becoming a FREE VivaRays affiliate on my T.E.A.M, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays

If you happen to place an order &/or enroll for any of the above, please forward me a copy of your order/enrollment confirmation email(s) to one of the below so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!, or that you get off to a FAST start:

[email protected] (PRIMARY)

[email protected]

& then either leave me a VM at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 w/ the date & time of ur email(s) since I do NOT check emails regularly


To join my virtual "The 1 to 2 Gallon Water Per Day Hydration, Wellness, & Longevity Club," visit:

https://tinyurl.com/TheWellHydratedClub

glyphosategmomonsanto
