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DIY Simple Inexpensive Dormer Window Indoor Shutter
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40 views • November 10, 2021
Quick vid of how we decided to cover our Dormer windows from the inside to control the light input into the room. Great alternative to the more expensive and often confusing electric ones. Also very very low if not no maintenance for these.
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