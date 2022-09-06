BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Draco avatar Farnese family runs all wars & genocide & militaries of world from Satanist HQ Pentagon
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
526 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
117 views • September 06, 2022

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2022). The earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers “Mothers of Darkness” Satanists who run the Rothschild family and their rival faction Orion Reptilian Alliance “Black Sun” Saturnalian Sabbatean Frankist Nazi SS Satanists have conducted all the wars and genocides and riots and atrocities and war crimes in human history. The “Mothers of Darkness” and their “Sisters of Light” and their millions of New Age Wicca witch Druid Bilderberg Illuminati NWO Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” communist Jesuit Zionist orgy child sex magick LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) spirit cooking ritual pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars report to Satan Lucifer, and they control all the governments and economies and religions of the world and the US navy space fleets on Mars and other planets. They run all the militaries of the world from the Pentagon, until the “Black Sun” Nazi Blackwater company imperial space fleet SS army Pentagon military leaders took over the Pentagon recently, and they take orders from their boss the Ayatollah Khamenei supreme ruler of Iran “Black Sun” commander who report to the black nobility families Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars. The Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Farnese black nobility family ran all the militaries of the world from their Pentagon Satanist military headquarters. All three world wars and all other wars are being run by these world rulers who are not humans and their fake human non-human generals and special military genocide Draco avatar units. The earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers rule from the Chateau des Amerois in Belgium, and they use the lower henchmen Draco avatars like the Rothschild family to run the finances through London and the Farnese family to run the militaries of all the nations. It is the Dracos’ divide and conquer tactics to control the livestock human meat child sex slaves laboratory specimen human specie made in the image of God. They have conducted all the wars and atrocities and genocides and war crimes in history, except for those terrorism like the Nazi holocaust and 9.11 World Trade Center Nazi Blackwater CIA SS army bombings and Iraq war and other atrocities and war crimes and genocide, which the “Black Sun” faction caused through their henchmen like the Rockefeller family. The other atrocities and genocide and wars and diseases and pandemics and crimes and narcotics industries and war crimes are conducted by Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati fallen angels’ Noah’s days Atlantis Roman 13th Reich Nazi 5th Reich 5,000 year old companies like Umbrella and Monarch Solutions and Mobius. The Zionist Satanists’ rival faction, the Orion Alliance “Black Sun” Saturn abyss Saturnailian black nobility families pedophile cannibal Satanists Sabbatean Frankist Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet, who operate half of the Mars cities and thousands of other planets and 5,000 spaceships, take their orders from the Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens on Saturn and Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families on earth. These Dracos take their orders from the most evil violent destructive fallen angel devils imprisoned in the abyss on Saturn “Black Sun.” The Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars scientists at CERN are demon-possessed by these fallen angels through the millimeter hole they punched through to the Saturn abyss at the CERN star gate wormhole portal to communicate with them. God will release these fallen angels during the Tribulation Age judgment.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
biblejesus christchristjesusvaccinechristianbible prophecyapocalypserevelationcoronaviruscovid-19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy