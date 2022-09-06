Draco avatar Farnese family runs all wars & genocide & militaries of world from Satanist HQ Pentagon

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2022). The earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers “Mothers of Darkness” Satanists who run the Rothschild family and their rival faction Orion Reptilian Alliance “Black Sun” Saturnalian Sabbatean Frankist Nazi SS Satanists have conducted all the wars and genocides and riots and atrocities and war crimes in human history. The “Mothers of Darkness” and their “Sisters of Light” and their millions of New Age Wicca witch Druid Bilderberg Illuminati NWO Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” communist Jesuit Zionist orgy child sex magick LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) spirit cooking ritual pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars report to Satan Lucifer, and they control all the governments and economies and religions of the world and the US navy space fleets on Mars and other planets. They run all the militaries of the world from the Pentagon, until the “Black Sun” Nazi Blackwater company imperial space fleet SS army Pentagon military leaders took over the Pentagon recently, and they take orders from their boss the Ayatollah Khamenei supreme ruler of Iran “Black Sun” commander who report to the black nobility families Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars. The Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Farnese black nobility family ran all the militaries of the world from their Pentagon Satanist military headquarters. All three world wars and all other wars are being run by these world rulers who are not humans and their fake human non-human generals and special military genocide Draco avatar units. The earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers rule from the Chateau des Amerois in Belgium, and they use the lower henchmen Draco avatars like the Rothschild family to run the finances through London and the Farnese family to run the militaries of all the nations. It is the Dracos’ divide and conquer tactics to control the livestock human meat child sex slaves laboratory specimen human specie made in the image of God. They have conducted all the wars and atrocities and genocides and war crimes in history, except for those terrorism like the Nazi holocaust and 9.11 World Trade Center Nazi Blackwater CIA SS army bombings and Iraq war and other atrocities and war crimes and genocide, which the “Black Sun” faction caused through their henchmen like the Rockefeller family. The other atrocities and genocide and wars and diseases and pandemics and crimes and narcotics industries and war crimes are conducted by Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati fallen angels’ Noah’s days Atlantis Roman 13th Reich Nazi 5th Reich 5,000 year old companies like Umbrella and Monarch Solutions and Mobius. The Zionist Satanists’ rival faction, the Orion Alliance “Black Sun” Saturn abyss Saturnailian black nobility families pedophile cannibal Satanists Sabbatean Frankist Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet, who operate half of the Mars cities and thousands of other planets and 5,000 spaceships, take their orders from the Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens on Saturn and Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families on earth. These Dracos take their orders from the most evil violent destructive fallen angel devils imprisoned in the abyss on Saturn “Black Sun.” The Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars scientists at CERN are demon-possessed by these fallen angels through the millimeter hole they punched through to the Saturn abyss at the CERN star gate wormhole portal to communicate with them. God will release these fallen angels during the Tribulation Age judgment.





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