COP27 and the Radical Environmental War to Outlaw Fossil Fuels to Usher in The Great Reset
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 15 days ago

Brannon Howse is joined by experts Patrick Wood, Leo Hohmann, Aynaz Anni Cyrus, and Tom DeWeese to discuss The 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) that is currently taking place in Egypt. In the name of "Saving the Planet", the global elites plan to collapse the current global economic system, outlaw fossil fuels, destroy farming and ranching, and thereby starve the planet into accepting their new "sustainable" digital socio-economic system where they will track, monitor and control every aspect of human life.


Patrick Wood - Technocracy News & Trends: https://www.technocracy.news/

Aynaz Anni Cyrus - Live Up to Freedom: https://liveuptofreedom.com/

Leo Hohmann: https://leohohmann.com/

Tom DeWeese - American Policy Center: https://americanpolicy.org/


(Nov 10, 2022) Brannon Howse & Worldview Weekend: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/cop27-and-radical-environmental-war-outlaw-fossil-fuels-destroy-farming-and-ranching-and

current eventsclimate changeglobal warmingcommunismunnwoglobalismunited nationsbible prophecydepopulationtom deweesetechnocracyenvironmentalismfossil fuelssustainable developmentwefpatrick woodcorporate fascismneo-feudalismgreat resetbrannon howseworldview weekendleo hohmannaynaz anni cyruscop27

