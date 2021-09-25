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The Early Christians Lived Together and Ate Together
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The early Christians lived, worked, and ate their meals together. Paul said "If anyone doesn't work, neither should he eat."
What work was Paul talking about, and how could a church deny people the right to eat, unless the people were dependent upon the church for their daily food?
What work was Paul talking about, and how could a church deny people the right to eat, unless the people were dependent upon the church for their daily food?
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