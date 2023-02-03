Demonism fully Invades Churchianity - vol 1

The new age churches are all powered by mind control. ...satanic mind control.
Volume 1 contains facts on:
- Seeker friendly compromise
- worship of vibration and frequencies
- new age mysticism
- hypnotic music
- kundalini
- false prosperity preachers
- eastern mysticism
- contemplative prayer
- yoga
- emergent church
- word faith movement
- experiences over scriptural truth
- State of Israel church following Bethel practices
- Heidi Baker's demonic spirit
- kriyas
-ex-witch testifies against Bethel.
Volume 2 coming soon, as each volume gets deeper and deeper!
