© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ABOMINATION "babylonian prayer" at the opening of the Democratic State of Florida's congress
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
141 views • December 04, 2020
I strongly believe that The Church in the USA is in emergency need of prayer.
Listen to this 'prayer' at the opening of the Democratic State of Florida's congress!
He 'prays' to satan, buddha, allah, god of the Earth, Krishna, etc.
The Christians left the room before he started.
Listen to this 'prayer' at the opening of the Democratic State of Florida's congress!
He 'prays' to satan, buddha, allah, god of the Earth, Krishna, etc.
The Christians left the room before he started.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.