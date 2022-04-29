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April 29th Updates - China Flanks NATO, Inflation Surges, Beijing Locked down, Banks warn of Major Recession
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111 views • April 29, 2022
Tonight’s show will talk about the following.
We are live on Truth Social, so make sure to follow us @PatriotNationLive
China has officially flanked NATO forces as they have been positioning weapons and hardware into Serbia.
Beijing is the latest major city to go into lockdown which will only hurt the already fragile supply chain.
US Food processing plants mysteriously burning down
US Military reconnaissance jets running routes between US and Cuba
Inflation Surges again
Major banks warn a major recession is coming
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
TruthSocial - @PatriotNationLive
We are live on Truth Social, so make sure to follow us @PatriotNationLive
China has officially flanked NATO forces as they have been positioning weapons and hardware into Serbia.
Beijing is the latest major city to go into lockdown which will only hurt the already fragile supply chain.
US Food processing plants mysteriously burning down
US Military reconnaissance jets running routes between US and Cuba
Inflation Surges again
Major banks warn a major recession is coming
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
TruthSocial - @PatriotNationLive
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