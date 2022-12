Fighting for the Truth | Lt. Col. Wendy Rogers

Full Episode: https://youtu.be/hW8Weh2T25M



About This Episode:Daughter of a long line of Army officers, in 1976 Lt. Col. Wendy Rogers was commissioned as a 5th-generation military officer into the Air Force. In 1981, Wendy Rogers became one of the first 100 women pilots in today’s Air Force by earning her wings at Williams AFB in Arizona. Following Air Force jet training, Wendy piloted worldwide airlift and humanitarian missions in the C-141 transport jet for several years. Wendy then served as a flight instructor for cadets at the US Air Force Academy. She finished her career with over 3,000 hours of jet time and numerous commendations, including the Defense Meritorious Service Medal. After retiring from the Air Force in 1996 after twenty years of active duty, Wendy and her husband Hal (also a retired Air Force officer) started their own home inspection business. Wendy Rogers is uniquely able to serve the needs of Legislative District 6 because she is able to pilot her own aircraft into many of the short-field runways in remote rural areas. Lt. Col. Rogers was elected to the Arizona State Senate in January 2021 and has been instrumental to the election integrity and America First movement.Find out more about Lt. Col. Wendy Rogers at:Wendy's Website - https://wendyrogers.org/

