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It's Time to Unify: Hear the Call of the Warriors of Light!
Awakening Magick
Awakening Magick
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23 views • September 08, 2023

We stand at a precipice, choices that every human makes are more important than ever before...

This is my modernized version (edited ever so slightly) of the oh-so-amazing speech in The Great Dictator by Charlie Chaplin. Chaplin was a Warrior of Light in his time. He showed us the truth under the guise of entertainment.

He is one of THE MOST talented people who has ever graced film studios... the crazy thing about this speech?

NOTHING has changed since his time! May all humans that are here who are the guardians, and protectors, hear the call, the call of the Warriors of Light from all realms that beckons us to come together to RISE ABOVE this system ...

Edited by: Mark (my amazing twin flame husband)!

To the FREEDOM of all the living beings that are full of love in this realm,

~ Natalie

_______

Grab my FREE GUIDE to Tap Into Your Unique Magick and Mastery: Learn to Let Go and Heal ... it's TIME to dissolve ALL old energies to bring in all the NEW MAGICK!

Within this guide, you'll receive:

* Words, tips, and activations to support your healing journey both metaphysically and physically

* Empowerment and guidance to tap into your Divine Consciousness going DEEP within

* Activating your Avatar Self

* Tools to help you let go to allow more space for healing

* Methods to ignite your Sacred Heart Path And more!

Please go here https://bit.ly/GiveawayFreeGuideLearntoLetGoandHeal


 CONNECT HERE!

✨ UNCENSORED Connect on Telegram https://t.me/AwakeningMagick

✨Strategic & Creative Support for Heart-Based Businesses Across the Globe https://www.teamgu.com/ 

✨ Dissolve the Old to Awaken the New with DisrUPt Now Programs & Podcast https://www.disruptnowprograms.com/ 

Keywords
healthfreedomhumanitytruthgenocideconspiracywarriorsmedical tyrannydivine femininecovidwarriors of light
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy