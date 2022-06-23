MrTruthBomb: 'NXIVM' From the film 'The Deep State War' Ep 6 'PEDOGATE' Part 2. [21.06.2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--

Note: Always remember that "The Best Lies Contain The Most Truth!"





Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&t=h_&ia=web

Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&t=hx&va=g&ia=web

Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&t=hx&va=g&ia=web

Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&t=h_&ia=definition





Mass Formation (Psychosis): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mass+formation+psychosis&t=h_&ia=web

Mass Hypnosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Hypnosis&t=h_&ia=web

Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&t=h_&ia=web

Trauma Based Mind Control 101: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trauma+based+mind+control+101&t=hc&va=g&ia=web

Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&t=h_&ia=web





Lesser Magic: Non-ritual or manipulative magic, sometimes called "LESSER MAGIC" consists of the wile and guile obtained through various devices and contrived situations, which when utilized, can create 'change, in accordance with one's will'. " "The Satanic Bible" Anton LaVey ( 1969)https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greater_and_lesser_magic

https://twitter.com/churchofsatan/status/810377285131976704

https://www.definitions.net/definition/greater+and+lesser+magic

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=lesser+magic&t=h_&ia=web





Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&t=h_&ia=web

Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&t=h_&ia=definition





In this video we will take a closer look at the NXIVM sex cult.





THE DEEP STATE WAR SERIES :

PEDOGATE - The Deep State War - Episode 6 - PART ONE LINK : https://rumble.com/vtm48g-pedogate-the-deep-state-war-episode-6-part-one-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.html

PIZZAGATE - The Deep State War Episode 5 LINK : https://rumble.com/vqgm46-the-deep-state-war-5-pizzagate-a-mrtruthbomb-film.html

SATANIC PANIC - The Deep State War Episode 4 LINK : https://rumble.com/vkxre0-the-deep-state-war-4-satanic-panic-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-uncut-ft.-gunderso.html

MONARCH - The Deep State War Episode 3 LINK : https://rumble.com/vkj9bu-the-deep-state-war-3-monarch-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-ft.-obrienspringmeier-re.html

50+ Q Proofs - The Deep State War Episode 2 LINK : https://rumble.com/viqyk5-the-deep-state-war-2-50-q-proofs-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-remastered.html

MOCKINGBIRD - The Deep State War Episode 1 LINK : https://rumble.com/vikm9l-he-deep-state-war-1-mockingbird-ft-bill-cooper-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-remast.html





Find MTB :

MrTruthBomb TELEGRAM CHAT - https://t.me/+OiGBdAj68XU0MzNl

Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2

BitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/





Odysee: @MrTruthBombEmail: [email protected]





Music:

Overlook - Scarlett - https://www.youtube.com/watchv=LxC4QVG4aiU





Source Material :

https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/Raniere-on-tape-Some-children-perfectly-happy-13998037.php





https://spectator.org/shut-it-down-the-clinton-foundation-is-too-corrupt-to-exist/





https://nypost.com/2007/10/01/hillarys-30000-fans-are-her-cult-following/





https://frankreport.com/2020/09/28/famous-rugby-player-ryan-constable-writes-letter-of-support-for-clare-bronfman-as-nxivm-wife-kim-shows-off-her-glutes/





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/InternationalCentre_for_Missing%26_Exploited_Children





June 21st, 2022 9 views

MrTruthBomb

@MrTruthBomb

1,656 Followers

https://odysee.com/@MrTruthBomb:0/NXIVM:1

https://odysee.com/@MrTruthBomb:0



