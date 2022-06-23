MrTruthBomb: 'NXIVM' From the film 'The Deep State War' Ep 6 'PEDOGATE' Part 2. [21.06.2022]

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ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
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Note: Always remember that "The Best Lies Contain The Most Truth!"
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&t=h_&ia=definition
Mass Formation (Psychosis): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mass+formation+psychosis&t=h_&ia=web
Mass Hypnosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Hypnosis&t=h_&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&t=h_&ia=web
Trauma Based Mind Control 101: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trauma+based+mind+control+101&t=hc&va=g&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&t=h_&ia=web
Lesser Magic: Non-ritual or manipulative magic, sometimes called "LESSER MAGIC" consists of the wile and guile obtained through various devices and contrived situations, which when utilized, can create 'change, in accordance with one's will'. " "The Satanic Bible" Anton LaVey ( 1969)https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greater_and_lesser_magic
https://twitter.com/churchofsatan/status/810377285131976704
https://www.definitions.net/definition/greater+and+lesser+magic
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=lesser+magic&t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&t=h_&ia=definition
In this video we will take a closer look at the NXIVM sex cult.
THE DEEP STATE WAR SERIES :
PEDOGATE - The Deep State War - Episode 6 - PART ONE LINK : https://rumble.com/vtm48g-pedogate-the-deep-state-war-episode-6-part-one-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.html
PIZZAGATE - The Deep State War Episode 5 LINK : https://rumble.com/vqgm46-the-deep-state-war-5-pizzagate-a-mrtruthbomb-film.html
SATANIC PANIC - The Deep State War Episode 4 LINK : https://rumble.com/vkxre0-the-deep-state-war-4-satanic-panic-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-uncut-ft.-gunderso.html
MONARCH - The Deep State War Episode 3 LINK : https://rumble.com/vkj9bu-the-deep-state-war-3-monarch-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-ft.-obrienspringmeier-re.html
50+ Q Proofs - The Deep State War Episode 2 LINK : https://rumble.com/viqyk5-the-deep-state-war-2-50-q-proofs-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-remastered.html
MOCKINGBIRD - The Deep State War Episode 1 LINK : https://rumble.com/vikm9l-he-deep-state-war-1-mockingbird-ft-bill-cooper-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-remast.html
Find MTB :
MrTruthBomb TELEGRAM CHAT - https://t.me/+OiGBdAj68XU0MzNl
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
BitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/
Odysee: @MrTruthBombEmail: [email protected]
Music:
Overlook - Scarlett - https://www.youtube.com/watchv=LxC4QVG4aiU
Source Material :
https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/Raniere-on-tape-Some-children-perfectly-happy-13998037.php
https://spectator.org/shut-it-down-the-clinton-foundation-is-too-corrupt-to-exist/
https://nypost.com/2007/10/01/hillarys-30000-fans-are-her-cult-following/
https://frankreport.com/2020/09/28/famous-rugby-player-ryan-constable-writes-letter-of-support-for-clare-bronfman-as-nxivm-wife-kim-shows-off-her-glutes/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/InternationalCentre_for_Missing%26_Exploited_Children
June 21st, 2022 9 views
MrTruthBomb
@MrTruthBomb
1,656 Followers
https://odysee.com/@MrTruthBomb:0/NXIVM:1
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