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Astroworld - C-19 Jabs, 5G & Ritual Sacrifice
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133 views • November 09, 2021
Astroworld - C-19 Jabs, 5G & Ritual Sacrifice
🇺🇸. ASTROWORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL / C-19 VACCINES - 5G IMPACT - RITUAL SACRIFICE
Choking, cardiac arrests, nosebleeds, are caused by the impact of 5G, although many of the attendees at the event were vaccinated, the sheer presence of nano technology in their bodies does not explain that many people, at the same time, suffer from choking, nosebleeds, cardiac arrests and sudden death, these are well-documented effects of the impact of 5G on the body. Besides, frankly it has all the earmarks of a ritual sacrifice. A word of advice, stay away from mass events such as concerts and stadium and the like.
🇪🇸. ASTROWORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL / VACUNAS C-19 - IMPACTO 5G - SACRIFICIO RITUAL
La asfixia, los paros cardiacos, el sangrado de nariz, son provocados por el impacto del 5G, si bien muchos de los asistentes al evento estaban vacunados, la pura presencia de nano tecnología en sus cuerpos no explica que mucha gente, al mismo tiempo, sufra de asfixia, sangrado de nariz, paros cardiacos y muerte súbita, estos son bien documentados efectos del impacto del 5G sobre el cuerpo. Además, francamente tiene toda la pinta de un sacrificio ritual. Un consejo, mantenganse alejados de eventos masivos como conciertos y partidos de futbol y similares.
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@Docuteca:5/ASTROWORLD-(1):5
🇺🇸. ASTROWORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL / C-19 VACCINES - 5G IMPACT - RITUAL SACRIFICE
Choking, cardiac arrests, nosebleeds, are caused by the impact of 5G, although many of the attendees at the event were vaccinated, the sheer presence of nano technology in their bodies does not explain that many people, at the same time, suffer from choking, nosebleeds, cardiac arrests and sudden death, these are well-documented effects of the impact of 5G on the body. Besides, frankly it has all the earmarks of a ritual sacrifice. A word of advice, stay away from mass events such as concerts and stadium and the like.
🇪🇸. ASTROWORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL / VACUNAS C-19 - IMPACTO 5G - SACRIFICIO RITUAL
La asfixia, los paros cardiacos, el sangrado de nariz, son provocados por el impacto del 5G, si bien muchos de los asistentes al evento estaban vacunados, la pura presencia de nano tecnología en sus cuerpos no explica que mucha gente, al mismo tiempo, sufra de asfixia, sangrado de nariz, paros cardiacos y muerte súbita, estos son bien documentados efectos del impacto del 5G sobre el cuerpo. Además, francamente tiene toda la pinta de un sacrificio ritual. Un consejo, mantenganse alejados de eventos masivos como conciertos y partidos de futbol y similares.
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@Docuteca:5/ASTROWORLD-(1):5
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