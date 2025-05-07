© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Toretsk direction has seen a new "hotspot" emerge on its southwestern flank, which had remained largely static for nearly a year, alongside the ongoing fighting in the Toretsk Agglomeration.
The battle for Kalynove and its liberation marked the starting point for a broader Russian offensive in this sector. The intensified activity here is no coincidence: the AFU has established a major fortified area along the H-20 Highway, shielding Kostiantynivka from southern attacks. This area also allows Ukrainian forces to maintain artillery pressure on Russian assault formations in Toretsk itself.
🔻Details on the fighting along Toretsk’s southwestern flank:
▪️In mid-April, Russian forces engaged Ukrainian troops along the Valentinivka – Sukha Balka line. After swift clashes, Valentinivka was liberated on 17 April.
▪️Fighting then shifted to neighboring Sukha Balka, located north of a monument commemorating victims of the 2006 Tu-154 crash (Flight Anapa–Saint Petersburg). By 23 April, Russian flags were raised on the village’s northern outskirts. Assault units are now advancing toward Romanivka from the southeast.
▪️Simultaneously, to the west, Russian troops liberated Tarasivka following intense fighting that began in March. This opens a path toward Oleksandropil and Zoria, enabling the formation of a left "pincer" to semi-encircle the AFU garrison in Romanivka.
❗️Securing the Oleksandropil–Romanivka line would stabilize the frontline, create a bridgehead for attacks on AFU positions near the Kleban-Byk Reservoir south of Kostiantynivka, and protect the western flank of the Toretsk Agglomeration from Ukrainian counterattacks.
Source @rybar
