Toretsk direction: breaking into AFU fortifications south-west of the city
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9982 followers
Follow
54 views • 4 days ago

The Toretsk direction has seen a new "hotspot" emerge on its southwestern flank, which had remained largely static for nearly a year, alongside the ongoing fighting in the Toretsk Agglomeration.

The battle for Kalynove and its liberation marked the starting point for a broader Russian offensive in this sector. The intensified activity here is no coincidence: the AFU has established a major fortified area along the H-20 Highway, shielding Kostiantynivka from southern attacks. This area also allows Ukrainian forces to maintain artillery pressure on Russian assault formations in Toretsk itself.

🔻Details on the fighting along Toretsk’s southwestern flank:

▪️In mid-April, Russian forces engaged Ukrainian troops along the Valentinivka – Sukha Balka line. After swift clashes, Valentinivka was liberated on 17 April.

▪️Fighting then shifted to neighboring Sukha Balka, located north of a monument commemorating victims of the 2006 Tu-154 crash (Flight Anapa–Saint Petersburg). By 23 April, Russian flags were raised on the village’s northern outskirts. Assault units are now advancing toward Romanivka from the southeast.

▪️Simultaneously, to the west, Russian troops liberated Tarasivka following intense fighting that began in March. This opens a path toward Oleksandropil and Zoria, enabling the formation of a left "pincer" to semi-encircle the AFU garrison in Romanivka.

❗️Securing the Oleksandropil–Romanivka line would stabilize the frontline, create a bridgehead for attacks on AFU positions near the Kleban-Byk Reservoir south of Kostiantynivka, and protect the western flank of the Toretsk Agglomeration from Ukrainian counterattacks.


Source @rybar


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russiamapukrainedigesttoretskromanivka
