FEDERAL WHISTLEBLOWER REPORTED CIA DARK WEB PORN SERVERS TO ADMIRAL ROGERS⚖️(WHO TIPPED OFF TRUMP)

READ ALSO - - - Ret. Adm. Rogers warned Trump & is now talking to US Attorney Durham Intro Tim has been harassed by MONTAGRAPH Kevin Flynn looked into MONTAGRAPH Forced to send information about MONTAGRAPH to NSA MONTAGRAPH involved at Standoff at Wildlife Refuge in Oregon MONTAGRAPH’S identity 100 pages about MONTAGRAPH “I am a federal employee” – former U.S. Air Force MONTAGRAPH’S servers – his racket Tim’s kids MONTAGRAPH’S real name is Dale Born in Croatia Demoralization agent Pre-loaded credit cards – pay per view watch child born – snuff films Dark Web Flynn found the servers – shutting down – one in Virginia – main server in Minnesota Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – CIA Q has been talking about the 7 Dwarfs MONTAGRAPH threatened someone on Twitter and used his own art work Sever was linked to seven other servers Bob Enyart involved NSA knows about Bob Enyart www.shadowgov.com Thunder Road group – George Soros JonBenet Ramsey MK Ultra basic training obsessions – MONTAGRAPH was probably tazing her Bob Enyart disinformation campaign Bob Enyart interest in DNA DNA evidence at JonBenet scene MONTAGRAPH symbols is hand – he’s mocking everyone that it was his hand-print that couldn’t be linked to anyone Creates sock puppet troll armies MONTAGRAPH is after Timothy Holmseth MONTAGRAPH said Kevin Flynn was Timothy Holmseth GodLet's add to that: