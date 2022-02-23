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FEDERAL WHISTLEBLOWER REPORTED CIA DARK WEB PORN SERVERS TO ADMIRAL ROGERS⚖️(WHO TIPPED OFF TRUMP)
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113 views • February 23, 2022
READ ALSO - - - Ret. Adm. Rogers warned Trump & is now talking to US Attorney Durham
https://www.independentsentinel.com/ret-adm-rogers-warned-trump-is-now-talking-to-us-attorney-durham/
Intro
Tim has been harassed by MONTAGRAPH
Kevin Flynn looked into MONTAGRAPH
Forced to send information about MONTAGRAPH to NSA
MONTAGRAPH involved at Standoff at Wildlife Refuge in Oregon
MONTAGRAPH’S identity
100 pages about MONTAGRAPH
“I am a federal employee” – former U.S. Air Force
MONTAGRAPH’S servers – his racket
Tim’s kids
MONTAGRAPH’S real name is Dale
Born in Croatia
Demoralization agent
Pre-loaded credit cards – pay per view watch child born – snuff films
Dark Web
Flynn found the servers – shutting down – one in Virginia – main server in Minnesota
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – CIA
Q has been talking about the 7 Dwarfs
MONTAGRAPH threatened someone on Twitter and used his own art work
Sever was linked to seven other servers
Bob Enyart involved
NSA knows about Bob Enyart
www.shadowgov.com
Thunder Road group – George Soros
JonBenet Ramsey MK Ultra basic training obsessions – MONTAGRAPH was probably tazing her
Bob Enyart disinformation campaign
Bob Enyart interest in DNA
DNA evidence at JonBenet scene
MONTAGRAPH symbols is hand – he’s mocking everyone that it was his hand-print that couldn’t be linked to anyone
Creates sock puppet troll armies
MONTAGRAPH is after Timothy Holmseth
MONTAGRAPH said Kevin Flynn was Timothy Holmseth
God
https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/
Let's add to that:
https://reason.com/2016/11/11/fbi-authorized-to-run-24-child-porn-site/ [ https://archive.vn/xH7F0 ]
https://www.wired.com/2014/08/operation-torpedo/ [ https://archive.vn/GkBeu ]
https://www.independentsentinel.com/ret-adm-rogers-warned-trump-is-now-talking-to-us-attorney-durham/
Intro
Tim has been harassed by MONTAGRAPH
Kevin Flynn looked into MONTAGRAPH
Forced to send information about MONTAGRAPH to NSA
MONTAGRAPH involved at Standoff at Wildlife Refuge in Oregon
MONTAGRAPH’S identity
100 pages about MONTAGRAPH
“I am a federal employee” – former U.S. Air Force
MONTAGRAPH’S servers – his racket
Tim’s kids
MONTAGRAPH’S real name is Dale
Born in Croatia
Demoralization agent
Pre-loaded credit cards – pay per view watch child born – snuff films
Dark Web
Flynn found the servers – shutting down – one in Virginia – main server in Minnesota
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – CIA
Q has been talking about the 7 Dwarfs
MONTAGRAPH threatened someone on Twitter and used his own art work
Sever was linked to seven other servers
Bob Enyart involved
NSA knows about Bob Enyart
www.shadowgov.com
Thunder Road group – George Soros
JonBenet Ramsey MK Ultra basic training obsessions – MONTAGRAPH was probably tazing her
Bob Enyart disinformation campaign
Bob Enyart interest in DNA
DNA evidence at JonBenet scene
MONTAGRAPH symbols is hand – he’s mocking everyone that it was his hand-print that couldn’t be linked to anyone
Creates sock puppet troll armies
MONTAGRAPH is after Timothy Holmseth
MONTAGRAPH said Kevin Flynn was Timothy Holmseth
God
https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/
Let's add to that:
https://reason.com/2016/11/11/fbi-authorized-to-run-24-child-porn-site/ [ https://archive.vn/xH7F0 ]
https://www.wired.com/2014/08/operation-torpedo/ [ https://archive.vn/GkBeu ]
Keywords
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