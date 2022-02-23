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FEDERAL WHISTLEBLOWER REPORTED CIA DARK WEB PORN SERVERS TO ADMIRAL ROGERS⚖️(WHO TIPPED OFF TRUMP)
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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113 views • February 23, 2022
READ ALSO - - - Ret. Adm. Rogers warned Trump & is now talking to US Attorney Durham

https://www.independentsentinel.com/ret-adm-rogers-warned-trump-is-now-talking-to-us-attorney-durham/

 Intro
 Tim has been harassed by MONTAGRAPH
 Kevin Flynn looked into MONTAGRAPH
 Forced to send information about MONTAGRAPH to NSA
 MONTAGRAPH involved at Standoff at Wildlife Refuge in Oregon
 MONTAGRAPH’S identity
 100 pages about MONTAGRAPH
 “I am a federal employee” – former U.S. Air Force
 MONTAGRAPH’S servers – his racket
 Tim’s kids
 MONTAGRAPH’S real name is Dale
 Born in Croatia
 Demoralization agent
 Pre-loaded credit cards – pay per view watch child born – snuff films
 Dark Web
 Flynn found the servers – shutting down – one in Virginia – main server in Minnesota
 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – CIA
 Q has been talking about the 7 Dwarfs
 MONTAGRAPH threatened someone on Twitter and used his own art work
 Sever was linked to seven other servers
 Bob Enyart involved
 NSA knows about Bob Enyart
 www.shadowgov.com
 Thunder Road group – George Soros
 JonBenet Ramsey MK Ultra basic training obsessions – MONTAGRAPH was probably tazing her
 Bob Enyart disinformation campaign
 Bob Enyart interest in DNA
 DNA evidence at JonBenet scene
 MONTAGRAPH symbols is hand – he’s mocking everyone that it was his hand-print that couldn’t be linked to anyone
 Creates sock puppet troll armies
 MONTAGRAPH is after Timothy Holmseth
 MONTAGRAPH said Kevin Flynn was Timothy Holmseth
 God
https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/

Let's add to that:

https://reason.com/2016/11/11/fbi-authorized-to-run-24-child-porn-site/ [ https://archive.vn/xH7F0 ]

https://www.wired.com/2014/08/operation-torpedo/ [ https://archive.vn/GkBeu ]
Keywords
traffickingspyingdark webhillary diane rodham clintonpantsuitwarpigcanstpresident donald john trumptimothy charles holmsethadmiral michael rogersporn servers
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