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UK Column News - 9th October 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 9th October 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/Ml8AD97TCl8
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00.24 - Pub Closures in Northern England. Looking at how government lockdown measures make little sense.
Sources:
https://www.wigantoday.net/health/coronavirus/pubs-northern-england-could-be-closed-new-covid-crackdown-2996519
02:35 - A repeat of the Apil COVID 19 narrative. Why are the UK government repeating a failed narrative?
Sources:
UK Government Coronavirus Dashboard: https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/hospitals-in-north-of-england-to-run-out-of-covid-beds-within-a-week/ar-BB19POtq
06:22 - Buy To Comply. Discussing how regional, cuity, local authorities and businesses are demanding more money in return fro compliance
09:29 - Gaslighting. Examining the politician's and media's use of applied psychology to change our behaviour.
Sources:
Matt Hancock Tweet:
https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1314144261215051777
Express Online Article:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1345165/UK-coronavirus-latest-lockdown-nhs-news-matt-hancock
Nadine Dorries Tweet:
https://twitter.com/NadineDorries/status/1314461940081725445
Twitter Profile: https://twitter.com/NadineDorries
Times Article Cited by Dorries:
https://twitter.com/NadineDorries/status/1314461940081725445
17:30 - Office of National Statistics claims of high mortality from COVID 19, compared to flu and pneumonia, are not what they seem.
Sources:
ONS Statement:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/healthandsocialcare/conditionsanddiseases/articles/coronaviruscovid19roundup/2020-03-26#fludeaths
(Correction) - Iain Davis Article:
https://in-this-together.com/covid-19-is-a-statistical-nonsense/
ONS and HM Passport Office Guidance:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/877302/guidance-for-doctors-completing-medical-certificates-of-cause-of-death-covid-19.pdf
22:06 - Why are the Passport Office giving medical advice. Could it be to create an internationally recognised Digital Immunity passport? A health immunity status determined solely by how many vaccines you have?
Sources:
BBC Article:
http://www.bbc.com/travel/story/20200831-coronavirus-will-you-need-an-immunity-passport-to-travel
Tobias Ellwood Statement:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2020-09-28/debates/D4275E96-C0FB-49CA-8031-E8B3F4C8B680/Covid-19
Skift Article:
https://skift.com/2020/10/08/big-names-in-travel-back-commonpass-new-digital-health-passport-to-restart-travel/
The Commons Project: https://thecommonsproject.org/
31:45 - Impact of Lockdown on healthcare. Delays in treatment raising mortality risks across the nation. Looking at how private companies and NGO's are capitalising on the COVID scare.
Sources:
Guardian Article:
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2020/oct/06/covid-unnecessary-precautions-causing-nhs-surgery-backlog
HSJ Article (Paywalled):
https://www.hsj.co.uk/quality-and-performance/exclusive-leaked-data-gives-first-view-of-growing-cancer-waiting-list-post-covid-peak/7028508.article
Breast Cancer Now Article:
https://breastcancernow.org/about-us/news-personal-stories/reporting-breast-cancer-symptoms-how-coronavirus-outbreak-affecting-clinic-appointments
Addenbrook's Campaign:
https://www.act4addenbrookes.org.uk/what-were-fundraising-for
Royal Liverpool Appeal:
https://www.rlbuht.nhs.uk/news/support-our-staff-appeal/
40:40 - Cambridge Analytica investigation. Highlighting how Integrity Initiative journalists are rewarded by the establishment for peddling fake news.
Sources:
FT Article (No Paywall):
https://todayheadline.co/icos-final-report-into-cambridge-analytica-invites-regulatory-questions/
43:17 - Discussion of U.S election. Looking at how a quite farcical U.S. election is imminent. Unfortunately with potentially deadly serious ramifications.
48:32 - The prominence of sign language interpreters. Is it an intentional tactic to disorientate and distract news report viewers. Roundup and farewell.
Sources:
Woke Capital Tweet:
https://twitter.com/WokeCapital/status/1261052593528242181
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/Ml8AD97TCl8
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00.24 - Pub Closures in Northern England. Looking at how government lockdown measures make little sense.
Sources:
https://www.wigantoday.net/health/coronavirus/pubs-northern-england-could-be-closed-new-covid-crackdown-2996519
02:35 - A repeat of the Apil COVID 19 narrative. Why are the UK government repeating a failed narrative?
Sources:
UK Government Coronavirus Dashboard: https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/hospitals-in-north-of-england-to-run-out-of-covid-beds-within-a-week/ar-BB19POtq
06:22 - Buy To Comply. Discussing how regional, cuity, local authorities and businesses are demanding more money in return fro compliance
09:29 - Gaslighting. Examining the politician's and media's use of applied psychology to change our behaviour.
Sources:
Matt Hancock Tweet:
https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1314144261215051777
Express Online Article:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1345165/UK-coronavirus-latest-lockdown-nhs-news-matt-hancock
Nadine Dorries Tweet:
https://twitter.com/NadineDorries/status/1314461940081725445
Twitter Profile: https://twitter.com/NadineDorries
Times Article Cited by Dorries:
https://twitter.com/NadineDorries/status/1314461940081725445
17:30 - Office of National Statistics claims of high mortality from COVID 19, compared to flu and pneumonia, are not what they seem.
Sources:
ONS Statement:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/healthandsocialcare/conditionsanddiseases/articles/coronaviruscovid19roundup/2020-03-26#fludeaths
(Correction) - Iain Davis Article:
https://in-this-together.com/covid-19-is-a-statistical-nonsense/
ONS and HM Passport Office Guidance:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/877302/guidance-for-doctors-completing-medical-certificates-of-cause-of-death-covid-19.pdf
22:06 - Why are the Passport Office giving medical advice. Could it be to create an internationally recognised Digital Immunity passport? A health immunity status determined solely by how many vaccines you have?
Sources:
BBC Article:
http://www.bbc.com/travel/story/20200831-coronavirus-will-you-need-an-immunity-passport-to-travel
Tobias Ellwood Statement:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2020-09-28/debates/D4275E96-C0FB-49CA-8031-E8B3F4C8B680/Covid-19
Skift Article:
https://skift.com/2020/10/08/big-names-in-travel-back-commonpass-new-digital-health-passport-to-restart-travel/
The Commons Project: https://thecommonsproject.org/
31:45 - Impact of Lockdown on healthcare. Delays in treatment raising mortality risks across the nation. Looking at how private companies and NGO's are capitalising on the COVID scare.
Sources:
Guardian Article:
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2020/oct/06/covid-unnecessary-precautions-causing-nhs-surgery-backlog
HSJ Article (Paywalled):
https://www.hsj.co.uk/quality-and-performance/exclusive-leaked-data-gives-first-view-of-growing-cancer-waiting-list-post-covid-peak/7028508.article
Breast Cancer Now Article:
https://breastcancernow.org/about-us/news-personal-stories/reporting-breast-cancer-symptoms-how-coronavirus-outbreak-affecting-clinic-appointments
Addenbrook's Campaign:
https://www.act4addenbrookes.org.uk/what-were-fundraising-for
Royal Liverpool Appeal:
https://www.rlbuht.nhs.uk/news/support-our-staff-appeal/
40:40 - Cambridge Analytica investigation. Highlighting how Integrity Initiative journalists are rewarded by the establishment for peddling fake news.
Sources:
FT Article (No Paywall):
https://todayheadline.co/icos-final-report-into-cambridge-analytica-invites-regulatory-questions/
43:17 - Discussion of U.S election. Looking at how a quite farcical U.S. election is imminent. Unfortunately with potentially deadly serious ramifications.
48:32 - The prominence of sign language interpreters. Is it an intentional tactic to disorientate and distract news report viewers. Roundup and farewell.
Sources:
Woke Capital Tweet:
https://twitter.com/WokeCapital/status/1261052593528242181
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