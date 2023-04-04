Becky Rasmussen: Rescuing Human Trafficking Victims

In this episode of Conversations That Matter, Alex Newman, senior editor of The New American magazine, interviews Becky Rasmussen, founder and CEO of Call to Freedom, a ministry fighting human trafficking, and co-author of the book Call to Freedom: A Parent’s Guide to Understanding Human Trafficking and Healing Their Children.

We are all familiar with “sex” trafficking, but trafficking also largely involves manipulating and grooming people for labor. This is especially seen in foreign nationals, who are lured to America by trafficking rings with the promise of a better life here and being able to support their families.

Becky discusses the dire need for not only understanding how human trafficking intersects with organized crime, drugs, guns, and money laundering, but recognizing the psychological as well as physical trauma of its victims.

Visit https://calltofreedom.org/

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com