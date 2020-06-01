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What the Flu Shot Does to Your Immune Health - Dr. Suzanne Humphries
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326 views • June 01, 2020
Until you've done the homework on vaccine adjuvants, you'll never know how many neurotoxic, carcinogenic, mutagenic, biologics each of those syringes contains. Empower yourself by doing your homework and reclaiming YOUR health.
Know this - the ONLY ones who achieve 'immunity' from these lethal injections, are those who make them. You cannot sue vax makers, thanks to the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. Repeal it NOW.
Know this - the ONLY ones who achieve 'immunity' from these lethal injections, are those who make them. You cannot sue vax makers, thanks to the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. Repeal it NOW.
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