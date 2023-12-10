Refaat Alareer – interview from Gaza (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Useful Idiots at:-

10 Dec 2023 Useful Idiots Full Episodes

This week, Useful Idiots guest Refaat Alareer was killed by Israel. We interviewed him on October 11 when Israel had just begun its assault on Gaza, and he shared important on-the-ground information all while sheltering 15 children in his Gaza apartment. Bombs could be heard falling in the background of the interview, but still Refaat bravely spoke out. We are heartbroken and angry by this devastating loss.





Which means it is more important than ever to continue to expose the crimes of Israel.





Here is our interview with him from Gaza.



