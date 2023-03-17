Create New Account
I was an actor in a movie in Tijuana - Part 2
ChadZuber
Published 21 hours ago

https://rumble.com/user/ChadZuber

https://odysee.com/@Chadzuber:e

https://www.bitchute.com/ChadZuber/

More video's will be added to Brighteon once the upload limit has been lifted.

Cross-border work isn't easy, but acting in a movie in Tijuana, Mexico is always an adventure. Getting there is half the fun. Spanish, pesos, tacos and taxis are just part of the excitement. Step into this visual diary of my two-day adventure going to set on an independent film in Tijuana. This is part two of the two-part series.... Enjoy!

