And We Know 9.16.2022 FBI caught! Trump retruths “THE STORM IS COMING”…Strategic moves are HERE! PRAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
September 16, 2022
Have been working long hours as our business is in season, sons are at the ReAwaken event this weekend, the enemy has nothing left but demonizing their opponent, the lies are catching up to them .. the COVID info is falling apart
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1k9ol1-9.15.22-fbi-caught-trump-retruths-the-storm-is-comingstrategic-moves-are-he.html