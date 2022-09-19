Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 9.16.2022 FBI caught! Trump retruths “THE STORM IS COMING”…Strategic moves are HERE! PRAY!
170 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


September 16, 2022


Have been working long hours as our business is in season, sons are at the ReAwaken event this weekend, the enemy has nothing left but demonizing their opponent, the lies are catching up to them .. the COVID info is falling apart


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1k9ol1-9.15.22-fbi-caught-trump-retruths-the-storm-is-comingstrategic-moves-are-he.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsliesfbichristianenemycovidltand we knowstorm comingstrategic movesdemonizing opponent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket