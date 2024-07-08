© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch Al-Qassam Sniper Take Out Dirty Child Killing jEEW Out His Tank
Al-Qassam Brigade targets Zionist soldier in Shujaiya, east of Gaza City. 2024/07/02
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, #CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #CeaseFireNOW, #BoycottIsrael, #AlAqsaFlood, #Scenes, Al-Quds, Al-Qassam, mortars, sniper, rifle, sniping, IDF, Israel, Gaza, Palestine, Hamas, Jews, IOF, IGF, Gaza City,