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Why You Can Bet on Another Bubble Popping | Alex J. Pollock
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100 views • April 11, 2022
Why do bubbles still prevail in an era of ubiquitous information? Alex J. Pollock, a senior fellow with the Mises Institute, makes the case that fundamental uncertainty in the financial and economic future is unavoidable.
Vizsla Silver (TSXV:VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) has put out its maiden silver mineral resource, equivalent to 106 million ounces, from its Panuco project in Mexico and has made several new discoveries as well as an extension of the Napoleon vein, CEO Mike Konnert explains in our weekly sponsor segment.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/why-you-can-bet-on-another-bubble-popping/
Vizsla Silver (TSXV:VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) has put out its maiden silver mineral resource, equivalent to 106 million ounces, from its Panuco project in Mexico and has made several new discoveries as well as an extension of the Napoleon vein, CEO Mike Konnert explains in our weekly sponsor segment.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/why-you-can-bet-on-another-bubble-popping/
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