Clip 4/20 A Clinical Perspective & Synopsis with Thomas Binder Doctors for Covid Ethics Fourth Symposium Freedom is the Cure (mirrored clip)

12 views • June 13, 2022

﻿﻿UK Column page on the event, with full event in a single video, is at:-

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Mirrored clip from "Doctors for Covid Ethics Fourth Symposium: Freedom is the Cure" in Rumble channel UK Column at:-

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