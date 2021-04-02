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The Current State Of Professional Wrestling (2021)
The Red Express
The Red Express
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10 views • April 02, 2021
TL;DL – It’s a big ass jar of nuts and I’m OK with that.
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Links:
Ring of Honor’s Fite TV Page - https://www.fite.tv/channel/roh-wrestling/
Ring of Honor’s YT Channel - https://yewtu.be/channel/UC4_uDa6w1kOyzsikIzReCKQ
Peacock Removes Infamous Attitude Era Promo From WWE Raw Episode - https://archive.vn/9bHBn
NWA’s Fite TV Page - https://www.fite.tv/vl/p/nwa/
WWE Confirms NXT Is Moving To Tuesday Nights - https://archive.vn/LDHdp
All Elite Wrestling’s YT Channel - https://yewtu.be/channel/UCFN4JkGP_bVhAdBsoV9xftA
MLW-DRAGON GATE WORKING AGREEMENT (& More From Japan) - https://archive.vn/cjGDs
Major League Wrestling’s YT Channel - https://yewtu.be/channel/UCNL6Rxxy-LtEdwH3YPbVS2g
Impact Wrestling on AXS TV’s Cable Ratings - https://archive.vn/QQ0gS
Impact Wrestling’s YT Channel - https://yewtu.be/channel/UCOp8wkVqdrWbFYHjDv946QQ
NJPW REVEALS NEW IWGP WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE BELT - https://archive.vn/TYZiX
Will Ospreay is the New Japan Cup 2021 winner - https://yewtu.be/watch?v=zZ1yMXlVHeQ
BONUS: DDT Pro Wrestling Extreme 3-Way - https://yewtu.be/watch?v=z-xIZlTtixQ

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