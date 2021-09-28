Pastor Artur Palowski is one of my dearest friends. Rest assured, we are going to fight for him as he sits in jail. WAKE UP CHURCH. This evil is at our very doorstep. Time to GET LOUD!! 🔥🔥🔥 1 Corinthians 3:16-20

New International Version

16 Don’t you know that you yourselves are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in your midst? 17 If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy that person; for God’s temple is sacred, and you together are that temple.

18 Do not deceive yourselves. If any of you think you are wise by the standards of this age, you should become “fools” so that you may become wise. 19 For the wisdom of this world is foolishness in God’s sight. As it is written: “He catches the wise in their craftiness”[a]; 20 and again, “The Lord knows that the thoughts of the wise are futile.”[b]