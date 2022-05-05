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"No Compliance, No Food" - Dr. Mike Yeadon Breaks Down His Thoughts on the Sudden Disruption of the Food Supply
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962 views • May 05, 2022
"Since this is not an accident... there is a plan to reduce the food supply to the point that you are dependent upon the state to be fed. So they don't need to starve you; they just need to make the number of calories available a little bit less than you would want, and since that would give rise to food riots, then they will put in place either martial law or rationing, and rationing will be driven off digital ID. So this seems to me why they're doing it because you have to eat, and they'll say, 'No compliance, no food.' "
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/vax-poisoning-worlds-children-with-new-form-of-hepatitis-and-interview-with-dr-mike-yeadon/
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/vax-poisoning-worlds-children-with-new-form-of-hepatitis-and-interview-with-dr-mike-yeadon/
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