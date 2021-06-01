Child abuse approved by government enforced by stupid parents!

I KLNOW THIS VIDEO IS OLD I AM JUST GETTING AROUND TO UPLOADING IT.



Do you know what you are looking at? DO YOU? This is what it looks like when a person is in need of more air. As an adult we understand we aren't getting enough oxygen but a child doesn't know how to relate that it is starving for air. So what happens? The body has natural defenses that will subconsciously open the air way to let in more air. This video is of children struggling to breathe. Most parents that took these videos think their child it playing with the mask but in fact their bodies are begging them for more air. Child abuse approved by the government and virtue signaled around the world by ignorant tik tok parents. I'm using the word "parent" lightly.