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Rheumatologist Robert Jackson 40% vaccine injured; 0.33% dead
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646 views • May 02, 2022
Steve Kirsch.
Robert Jackson has been a rheumatologist for 35 years. He's never seen a vaccine like this one.
In this video he compares the COVID vaccines safety to other vaccines. He has 6,000 patients and typically sees hardly any vaccine side effect. With the COVID vaccines, 40% report problems and for 5% of them, it's long lasting. Also, about 5% develop a new condition that makes them susceptible to clotting. He notes that their observations about the increased rates of side effects have been confirmed in the literature.
He also talked about treating COVID using a 30 minute infusion of mesenchymal stem cell derived exosomes. This is available for use by anyone today.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v132f7g-rheumatologist-robert-jackson-40-vaccine-injured-0.33-dead.html
Robert Jackson has been a rheumatologist for 35 years. He's never seen a vaccine like this one.
In this video he compares the COVID vaccines safety to other vaccines. He has 6,000 patients and typically sees hardly any vaccine side effect. With the COVID vaccines, 40% report problems and for 5% of them, it's long lasting. Also, about 5% develop a new condition that makes them susceptible to clotting. He notes that their observations about the increased rates of side effects have been confirmed in the literature.
He also talked about treating COVID using a 30 minute infusion of mesenchymal stem cell derived exosomes. This is available for use by anyone today.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v132f7g-rheumatologist-robert-jackson-40-vaccine-injured-0.33-dead.html
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