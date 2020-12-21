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UK's Simon Parkes Dec 21 2020 Update on US Election, Trumps potential next move.
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260 views • December 22, 2020
UK's Simon Parks with Intel and Inside Information on the coming weeks in the World and particularly on the USA. Trump playing Chess and putting the SCOTUS in a Pin. This is close to happening if it does.
Search Simon Parkes to hear more. This information is all from Simon Parkes.
Search Simon Parkes to hear more. This information is all from Simon Parkes.
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