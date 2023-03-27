Once You See It, You Can Never Unsee It

Create New Account
212 views
channel image
The RED Zone
Published 18 hours ago

1,392,327 views (YouTube)  Aug 13, 2022 #offthekirb

(Note: This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is shared here for your thoughtful consideration.)

Do you think this was a big overreaction after readingJoe's yellow note? Moses found God's people worshipping a golden calf when he received the 10 Commandments and he was very angry. Is Joe's reaction to this situation wrong? Joe Kirby teaches on the Bible's prophetic Book of Revelation along with his personal insights on several interrelated timely subjects.

Original video located at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBYiVnY5IQg&t=1s

Discover more thought-provoking videos by Joe Kirby at the below address:                                        https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                                                                   - The RED Zone





Keywords
satanmosesballidolatrysymbolbullgolden calffalse god

