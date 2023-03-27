Once You See It, You Can Never Unsee It

1,392,327 views (YouTube) Aug 13, 2022 #offthekirb
(Note: This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is shared here for your thoughtful consideration.)
Do you think this was a big overreaction after readingJoe's yellow note? Moses found God's people worshipping a golden calf when he received the 10 Commandments and he was very angry. Is Joe's reaction to this situation wrong? Joe Kirby teaches on the Bible's prophetic Book of Revelation along with his personal insights on several interrelated timely subjects.
Original video located at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBYiVnY5IQg&t=1s
Discover more thought-provoking videos by Joe Kirby at the below address: https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb
Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.
- The RED Zone
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.