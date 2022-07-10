New allergic reactions are being reported. Something more wrong with our food !

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Nano modified food has no labelling requirements or warning. As an example, silicon based DNA tracks, could be listed as silicon dioxide, which were used to seeing used as a pouring agent. PEG used as a cellular lubricant for nano tech, is listed as a preservative. Many of these ingredients have multiple uses, expanded by nano tech. Quantum dots are made from sugar. Iron repurposed as magnetic nano bots, or "SMART dust."