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Ep.143 | Why do they want you to wear a mask? | Adrian
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130 views • July 25, 2020
#Adrian #masks
From A subscriber:
True to the leaked sage document we are now subjected to another woeful and pathetic campaign to engineer us into complying with the new masks rule because not only do we want ‘to have mutual respect for each other’ but we also don’t want to be ‘psychopaths’. Because now, according to government funded media logic, realising the government is full of shit makes you a psychopath, and having the basic understanding that decades of research shows that wearing a mask offers no protection means you don’t have mutual respect for your fellow humans. So predictable pitting people against each other, creating a situation where people are far more afraid of the opinion of others than they are of either catching COVID or of not being able to breathe properly. This is psychological warfare and blatant mass gaslighting, yet we are the ones labelled as psychopaths.
Professor Robert Dingwall, who is actually on the board of scientists advising the government and who has previously stated that there was no science behind the 2m social distancing, is now on record for stating that face coverings should be a matter of choice and not compulsion and that in the absence of robust scientific evidence, it is not appropriate for the goverment to enforce this and it is neither an appropriate or legitimate law. He goes on to say that he and his colleagues in psychology are of the opinion that rather than encouraging people to go out it does instead promote a message of fear and anxiety and that the pervasive use of masks will actually increase fear and make people even more reluctant to go out in the world to achieve the objective of restoring normal social and economic life.
And summed up in the beautiful poetic words of John Walters:
“Think about the fact that at the very height of the pandemic back in April there was no talk of compulsory masks. In all of May when the figures were dying away to almost nothing there was no talk of compulsory masks. In June when there were barely any cases at all there was no talk of compulsory masks. Now when it’s all but gone, they are now bringing in compulsory masks. And the reason for this is they need visible evidence of terror. They need to create a visibility of the terror that they want to create in the people and this is why it is so important to them. These are really sinister people we are dealing with now. These are people that we previously thought of as our own kind.. these politicians. We have to start thinking of them as alien beings, as hostile. The mask is a way of denying the very human face of a person. A way of taking away the individual unique humanity of each person and turning us all into zombies and restoring us to a kind of animal state so that we no longer look at eachother coming down the street as Tom or Mike or Mary… my friend, my sister, my brother. Instead a festering mass of bacteria and viruses which is a danger to my health. It is to deny the spirit of the human person, the individuality, the personality, the conscience, the character of the human person. That is what this project is about”
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/blog/
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
From A subscriber:
True to the leaked sage document we are now subjected to another woeful and pathetic campaign to engineer us into complying with the new masks rule because not only do we want ‘to have mutual respect for each other’ but we also don’t want to be ‘psychopaths’. Because now, according to government funded media logic, realising the government is full of shit makes you a psychopath, and having the basic understanding that decades of research shows that wearing a mask offers no protection means you don’t have mutual respect for your fellow humans. So predictable pitting people against each other, creating a situation where people are far more afraid of the opinion of others than they are of either catching COVID or of not being able to breathe properly. This is psychological warfare and blatant mass gaslighting, yet we are the ones labelled as psychopaths.
Professor Robert Dingwall, who is actually on the board of scientists advising the government and who has previously stated that there was no science behind the 2m social distancing, is now on record for stating that face coverings should be a matter of choice and not compulsion and that in the absence of robust scientific evidence, it is not appropriate for the goverment to enforce this and it is neither an appropriate or legitimate law. He goes on to say that he and his colleagues in psychology are of the opinion that rather than encouraging people to go out it does instead promote a message of fear and anxiety and that the pervasive use of masks will actually increase fear and make people even more reluctant to go out in the world to achieve the objective of restoring normal social and economic life.
And summed up in the beautiful poetic words of John Walters:
“Think about the fact that at the very height of the pandemic back in April there was no talk of compulsory masks. In all of May when the figures were dying away to almost nothing there was no talk of compulsory masks. In June when there were barely any cases at all there was no talk of compulsory masks. Now when it’s all but gone, they are now bringing in compulsory masks. And the reason for this is they need visible evidence of terror. They need to create a visibility of the terror that they want to create in the people and this is why it is so important to them. These are really sinister people we are dealing with now. These are people that we previously thought of as our own kind.. these politicians. We have to start thinking of them as alien beings, as hostile. The mask is a way of denying the very human face of a person. A way of taking away the individual unique humanity of each person and turning us all into zombies and restoring us to a kind of animal state so that we no longer look at eachother coming down the street as Tom or Mike or Mary… my friend, my sister, my brother. Instead a festering mass of bacteria and viruses which is a danger to my health. It is to deny the spirit of the human person, the individuality, the personality, the conscience, the character of the human person. That is what this project is about”
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/blog/
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Keywords
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