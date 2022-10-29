Ukrainian Journalist in 2014: 1.5M people in Donbas are "superfluous", need to be "exterminated"

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Hromadske TV was funded in 2013 by the Netherlands Embassy, the US Embassy (399,650 ₴) and by George Soros' International Renaissance Foundation (247,860).[16] By June 2014 Hromadske TV had received another 558,842₴ from the Government of Canada - Wikipedia
More info: https://silview.media/2022/03/01/absolute-must-see-resources-on-ukraine/