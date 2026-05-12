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TRAPPED in the GREENHOUSE!
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
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In our three-month growing season, a Greenhouse is a God-send. It allows a season to be extended to almost half-a-year. One of the issues with a Greenhouse is that Birds and Insects get trapped in there all the time. We have a group of Robins who try to “lead me around” on the place. I think they are trying to lead me away from their nests, which I have not yet discovered! They are curious and constantly looking for worms, grubs and insects. I came out one afternoon and discovered a Robin flopping around in the Greenhouse. I immediately exited and went for a camera. Fortunately, the Bird was still there when I reentered. There are no second-takes possible in a situation like this! You either “get” the footage or you don’t. I was partially blessed here! Birds do not understand the “barrier” that is a glass window and their natural instinct is to “fight it.” This poor Bird fought several times until I persuaded it to get on the ground. In its second attempt to attack the window, it was so frightened its whole body shook with an elevated heartbeat. I was within a foot of the creature at one point and you can see FEAR in the eye. Once on the ground, its natural calmness came back and it found its exit through the doorway which is draped in a blanket. Growing stuff is the priority now, the door will come later! Enjoy our adventure!

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greenhousebirdsculture and liferobins
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