Kevin McCarthy can not be trusted as House Speaker

Republican McCarthy confided in Liz Cheney and Mike Pence on how to get rid of President Trump. McCarthy kisses Trump's ass and pretends he's a MAGA Republican. MAGA Republican Andy Biggs is running for House Speaker. Pray that he wins and becomes the Republican conference leader. So that America is saved from "Establishment Republicans" and the Biden Administration.
Kevin McCarthy is a Two Face Anti MAGA Republican VIDEO LINK BELOW
https://www.brighteon.com/1226a5c5-d6c0-4c7d-99f6-16f0bea42982
