Kerry Cassidy interview talking about the DEW's used on Maui proven by the satellite videos which showed these weapons were over the fire burn areas - Part A
14 views
•
Published 14 hours ago
•
more proof our Military might have stood down to let this happen
Keywords
mauikerrycassidy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos