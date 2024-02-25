Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ONLY Eat Apples that are Organic & the Absolute BEST Vitamin D "Supplement!" (Sperti Sunlamps)
channel image
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
43 Subscribers
147 views
Published 14 hours ago

Video going over my commitment to eat only organic produce to avoid eating pesticides, the best Vitamin D "supplement" with Sperti.com's sunlamp, and safeguarding our soil health from ditty coal-fired power plants.

See below for the items mentioned:

To get a Sperti Vitamin D Sunlamp AND Vitamin D Test Kit, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDtestAndLamp (original: https://www.sperti.com/product/vitamin-d-sunlamp-and-home-test-kit-bundle/?ref=10811

For just the Sperti sunlamp, click-on:

https://tinyurl.com/BetterThanAnyVitaminDpill

Or SAVE 10% by applying discount code:

DANNY when checking-out at @:

Sperti.com


Or, get some vitamin D -- while slowing-down aging with a precursor to NAD+ -- found in Richway & Fuji Bio's NMN Octa 3000 by clicking-on:

tinyurl.com/RichwaysNMN

To learn more about hyperthermia/thermotherapy to support your immune system, click-on:

Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer

and look around both:

Linktr.ee/Biomat

and Bio-Mats.com/danny

For product and/or business opportunity inquiries, visit: tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway and then fill-out: tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation

Or, contact their #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

m: 303.915.7707 and tell him that Danny Tseng referred you

Learn all about Vitamin D at:

Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies

CONTROL Your Work Schedule by Being Your Own Boss So You Can Be Outside Between ~10:00 and 14:00, Everyday to Have Ultraviolet B (UVB) Rays Hit Your Skin to Make Vitamin D, NATURALLY!!! Learn HOW by filling-out:

https://tinyurl.com/TImeFreedomCoaching

To help shut-down the remaining ~241 U.S. coal-fired power plants so we don't have mercury & other toxins falling down on our soil & food crops -- while learning how to say "GOOD-BYE" to your energy, water, grocery, and even sewage bill$! -- click-on:

Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid and/or:

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

To schedule a complimentary NZE (net zero energy) or off-grid consultation for your home or business throughout the USA & possibly other countries, fill-out the Google Form at: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

Pay a Business or Commercial/Industrial Energy Bill?  Fill-out: tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsultation

To help speed the USA's transition to renewable energy and earn extra $ as a "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant," fill-out: tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup .  For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup.  To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup, respectively.

To share this channel with others, use either: WhatIsRoundup.com or tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel

Keywords
dirty dozenoff-grid livingorganic applesthe best vitamin d supplementspertithe best vitamin d lamp

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket