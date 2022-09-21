Mirror. Source

Situation Update, Sep 21, 2022 - Plum Island tick-based bioweapons: USDA and DoD secret research programs for mass EXTERMINATION https://www.brighteon.com/a537a3a8-6cde-4547-aa65-81985d5e91fd





Quote: "0:00 Red Alert 12:40 China 49:09 Mark Baker - Secret bioweapons research was conducted at the Plum Island facility decades ago - It involved the #USDA , DoD and the CIA - They weaponized TICKS to be dropped onto cattle populations in Cuba and Russia - The goal was to wipe out the food supply of enemy nations, causing collapse - Now those same #bioweapons vectors have been turned against the American people - The DoD was behind covid. The USDA is dropping "rabies vaccines" from helicopters in 13 states. - The USA is waging a currency war with Europe and used #Ukraine as a proxy front - The engineered destruction of the Euro made investors flock to the US dollar - The strong dollar allowed the Fed to keep printing more currency - Gold and #silver kept artificially cheap For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency. ▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/ ▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html ▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport ▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger ▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com 🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger 🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews 🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews 🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews 🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews 🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport 🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger 🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews 🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/ 🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/ "

