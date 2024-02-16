Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hamas Launches '7 Attacks In 6 Hours' On IDF, Heavy Fighting In Khan Younis; Rafah Plan Premature?
channel image
The Prisoner
8971 Subscribers
Shop now
130 views
Published Yesterday

Even as the Israeli military plans a ground attack on Rafah, Hamas has claimed to have kept up the pressure on IDF troops in nearby Khan Younis. Rafah is Gaza's southernmost city, and currently hosting over half the population of the Palestinian enclave. Being called the last safe zone in Gaza, Rafah is sheltering Gazans displaced from other parts of the territory.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

Keywords
hamasidfkhan younisrafah plan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket