Hamas Launches '7 Attacks In 6 Hours' On IDF, Heavy Fighting In Khan Younis; Rafah Plan Premature?

Even as the Israeli military plans a ground attack on Rafah, Hamas has claimed to have kept up the pressure on IDF troops in nearby Khan Younis. Rafah is Gaza's southernmost city, and currently hosting over half the population of the Palestinian enclave. Being called the last safe zone in Gaza, Rafah is sheltering Gazans displaced from other parts of the territory.
