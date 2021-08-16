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Sun Rise Approach - Fire Island NY - more flat earth proof
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44 views • August 16, 2021
I was one of the guys laughing in my beer then when i saw the proof... I choked on some crow... Just give the science a chance... Open your mind and you can expand it.. Your never too old to learn.. only to lazy and complacent.. I was...
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