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Sidney Powell, Patrick Byrne, Donald Trump, Dominion Election Fraud, Wall Street PedoEmpire Down
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150 views • November 24, 2020
Robert Steele announces a GAME CHANGER on the scene, Patrick Byrne creator of the $2B company Overstock, and outlines the three step process from Election Fraud to taking $100 trillion back from Wall Street to eradicating all Satanic pedophiles. Please donate to Sidney Powell's fund, Robert has personally confirmed with Sidney that the below is her special site.
http://defendingtherepublic.org/
http://defendingtherepublic.org/
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