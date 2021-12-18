War Room, Robert F Kennedy’s Fascinating Revelation of the real Anthony Fauci regarding COVID-19

In the next hour, we are going to go over the stunning details of Robert F Kennedy’s Book “the Real Anthony Fauci”. The only way we can stop our managed decline of this country is to use our Human Agency. In New York City, the greatest city in America is in the middle of the greatest debacle of all time. With these mask mandates and coming vaccine mandates, is the number one health crisis in America misinformation? Really? Let’s listen to Robert F Kennedy Jr in person. Look at his book which has sold 400,000 copies already. Robert F Kennedy is pro vaccine but pro vaccines that has been tested in a placebo control trial where you can see the long term effects of the vaccine and then compare the long term health outcomes. Robert F Kennedy is asking for something simple, he is looking to challenge official proclamations and is challenging big pharma who are known to do some things for nefarious reasons and to line their pockets. Listen, the 4 biggest pharmaceutical companies have paid over 35 billion dollars in fines for lying to doctors and defrauding regulators. The Blockbuster drug from Merck called vioxx caused carnage and could cause death. If people knew that it may kill them, people would have refrained from taking these pills. These companies do this again and again and again. The way they get caught is because plaintiff’s attorneys compile evidence, put evidence together, and then submit the paperwork to attorney generals, but there is a loophole? What is that loophole? The loophole is vaccines. Think about it, pharmaceutical companies have been sued time and time again for promoting dangerous products for which there have been lawsuits filed and settled but you’re saying that the vaccines don’t fall into that category? Why? And look at what the establishment is doing now The CIA doesn’t do public health, the CIA does coup d’etas. 1/3 of the countries in the world are responsible for this, and then the third host was George Gaio who is the top general of the communist Chinese party. And then, they are not talking about public health, they are talking about how to impose censorships in order to stop people from talking about lab leaks. The last chapter in Robert F Kennedy’s book which talks about how you can use a pandemic to obliterate constitutional rights. What you do, is that you condition government officials that the only way to get through a pandemic is to use totalitarian measures and totalitarian control. Think about the anthrax leak, it literally came from a US military lab so the US intelligence agencies must have known where it came from, and it didn’t come from Iraq. Robert F Kennedy is making the extraordinary claim that there were pandemic drills where instead of talking about how to beat the virus, it was all about how to use the pandemic as a pretense to obliterate democracy. And a lot of these trials were to groom these politicians to be the useful idiots and do the bidding of big pharma and globalist interests. A lot of people just thought that it was ok to do these extreme measures even though ordinary folk would recognize it as too much government overreach. Robert F Kennedy in essence is accusing the CIA and the pentagon for developing a bioweapon, the CIA was doing it secretly up until 1999 and the CIA through USA was the biggest funder of the gain of function studies and the pentagon was 2nd, and then Anthony Fauci was the 3rd largest funder. Initially after the anthrax attacks, it was illegal to do offensive research, but Anthony Fauci found a clever loophole. The same experiments that you use to develop vaccines you use to develop bioweapons. But the pentagon didn’t think they would fool the world into thinking they were developing vaccines and then they gave Anthony Fauci a 60% raise even when President Obama ordered him to stop in 2014, and he continued to do this in a secret lab in 2014. But Anthony fauci continued to fund Ralph Barrick in North Carolina and he continued to fund his little henchmen who pushed this research like Peter Daszak who weren’t even pretending that they were making vaccines, they were making weapons. He developed a system called gain of function where they take a bat virus and take out of coronavirus out of a bat and they implement a spike protein that would cause it to infect humans. Has any mainstream media shown any interest whatsoever in order to understand what is going on? And the Times knows that Robert F Kennedy is selling more books than anyone else on this list, but the New York Times is heavily censoring it and it has not been reviewed in any mainstream media. And here’s the kicker, Robert F Kennedy would accept any challenge from Anthony Fauci or anybody else who is legitimate. They cannot win this argument on the merits so they can’t afford to have an argument so basically their only option is to do heavy censorship.