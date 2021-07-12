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John McAfee 2020: Yes, there is a Deep State
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52 views • July 12, 2021
McAfee made this statement in July 2020. A week later an arrest warrant was issued and he was arrested and jailed in Spain. Less than a year later he was found dead in his prison cell with a tatoo on his arm that reads "$WACKD"
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