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A Call to Repentance
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3 views • December 22, 2019
We need to recognize sin whether or not we follow Torah. We need to pray the Holy Spirit will help us identify sin and then help us get it out of our lives. We need to demand change in the church system. Whether or not we keep the Feasts of YHVH, we need to recognize the pagan rituals that have snuck into our churchs and stop doing it. No more Golden Calf holidays and demanding YHVH accept what we want to do. We can choose whether or not to be in His Kingdom. However, if we choose citizenship, He is King and WE ARE NOT!!!! We follow His laws and do not participate in any former pagan celebrations. It's not wrong to celebrate Jesus birthday, but the whole celebration we have is from celebrating Nimrods birth or the death and rebirth of the sun god Helios. Get educated and then repent.
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